ERWIN - Delorice Angeal Willis Bradford, age 77, Erwin, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She had lived most of her life in Unicoi County and is the daughter of the late Regis and Irene Kegley Willis.
Angeal worked for Morrill Motors for many years before becoming an LPN in 1992. She retired from James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Angeal was a member of Mountain Dale Freewill Baptist Church and had attended Erwin Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises. Angeal loved the time spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one half-brother, Troy Harless.
Angeal leaves behind to cherish her memory, two children: Michelle Adkins and husband, David of Largo, Fl, and Jack Bradford and wife, Julie of Erwin; three grandchildren: Logan Adkins, Shelby Adkins, and Bodhi Bradford; one brother, Monty Willis and wife, Connie of Erwin; two nieces, Raegan Willis and Miranda Willis; one nephew, Clint Willis and wife, Ashton; one great nephew, Karter Willis; special niece, JoJo; one uncle and three aunts that she cherished; several cousins and friends also survive.
Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery. Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash will officiate. Everyone is asked to meet at the Evergreen Mausoleum by 12:55 PM Friday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we request that all who attend the services wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
