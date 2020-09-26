Delores Lynn Quesinberry, loving wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, great aunt, and friend, born September 1, 1955 in Erwin, TN died September 21, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a 1973 graduate of Kecoughtan High School in Hampton, VA. She studied nursing at Old Dominion University in Hampton, VA and worked as a nurse for over 40 years. She was a member of the First Church of the Brethren.
She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Paul Quesinberry; daughter, Lisa Rogers; son, Patrick (and wife, Jenny) Quesinberry; grandchildren, Cayden and Cole Keys, and Kayleigh, Kaleb, and Kameron Quesinberry; sister, Kathy Bryant; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Frances Sulzberger.
Funeral services were conducted by Bo Deaton at a private family gathering at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
Donations in lieu of flowers are requested to the Washington County – Johnson City Animal Shelter (https://wcjcanimalshelter.org/home-2-3/ or 3411 N. Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37601 or 423-926-8769).
