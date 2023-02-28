“When I come to the end of the day, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Miss me but let me go. Remember the love we shared – miss me but let me go. It’s all a part of God’s plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to the family you know, and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds. Miss me but let me go.”

JOHNSON CITY - Delores Jean Grindstaff (Dee), 89, Johnson City, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Recommended for you