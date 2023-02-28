“When I come to the end of the day, and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not too long, and not with your head bowed low. Miss me but let me go. Remember the love we shared – miss me but let me go. It’s all a part of God’s plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart, go to the family you know, and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds. Miss me but let me go.”
JOHNSON CITY - Delores Jean Grindstaff (Dee), 89, Johnson City, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Delores was born in Monroe, MI to the late Frank and Helen Mominee.
She was a member of King Springs Baptist Church and was very active until recently when sickness prevented her from attending. Delores retired from Levi Strauss in 1989 and was still in touch with friends she made there.
Momma was a very special lady who loved her Lord and her family above all else. She was a friend to all and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need and help in any way she could. Until we meet again, we love you, Momma.
She was preceded in death by: her late husband, Ora Grindstaff; daughter, Connie; granddaughter, Deana Grindstaff; and grandson, Nicholas Betts.
Those left behind to cherish loving memories include: sons, Jim Grindstaff, Don Grindstaff (Glenda), Mike Grindstaff and Charlie Grindstaff (Gina); daughters, Wanda Oakes (Tom), Sally Grindstaff, Janet Hassen (Al) and Mary Betts (Max); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 6 PM on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at King Springs Baptist Church, 1708 Miami Dr., Johnson City, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 6 PM with Pastor Luka Temaj officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Grindstaff family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Grindstaff family. (423) 282-1521