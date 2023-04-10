On April 8, 2023, Delores (Ann) Stayer Lewis found eternal peace. After many, many years of valiant suffering, her earthly journey ended with her husband of 66 years by her side. She was tough as nails yet delicate as a rose.

Delores was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Stayer Larimer. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Pascal Lewis; son, Pascal Lynn Lewis; daughters, Angelia Lewis and Christa Lewis.

