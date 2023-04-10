On April 8, 2023, Delores (Ann) Stayer Lewis found eternal peace. After many, many years of valiant suffering, her earthly journey ended with her husband of 66 years by her side. She was tough as nails yet delicate as a rose.
Delores was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline Stayer Larimer. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Pascal Lewis; son, Pascal Lynn Lewis; daughters, Angelia Lewis and Christa Lewis.
She was an amazing and incredibly loving and devoted wife and mother. She made a proper breakfast each morning, dinner each evening and lunch on Sundays. She planted a vegetable garden every year of her marriage until last year when her failing body no longer allowed it.
Delores was a woman of immense faith, an inspiration to anyone who knew her. An active member of Limestone Free Will Baptist Church, she sang soprano in the choir and was often allowed to showcase her lovely voice via solos.
Upon retiring from Jonesborough Elementary School Cafeteria, she became involved with the Jonesborough Senior Center, giving countless hours of her time to Meals-On-Wheels and singing in the Senior Center choir. She enjoyed performing for the residents of Lakebridge Community Skilled Nursing Center, among others.
Delores was dedicated to visiting and calling shut-ins in her community. She generously supported many charities.
For leisure, she loved travelling with her husband. They enjoyed several bus tours over the years and usually bought season passes to Dollywood, where she found much delight in the Gospel concerts. Hitting the outlet malls to shop for a new outfit was an additional pleasure for her.
Delores and her beautiful smile will be missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her, bearing witness to her indomitable strength and faith.
Her family would like to express its profound gratitude to the kind support staff and nurses in Scheduling, Lab and Infusion at the Cancer Center. Special thanks to Amy, Simone and Pam. Your compassionate care brought her comfort at a very unpleasant time in her life. Also, to the fine folks at Smoky Mountain Hospice--thank you for the support and solace you provided to the entire family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at McCarty Cemetery with Rev. Roy Roach and Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Gideons International, PO Box 3688, Johnson City, TN 37602-3688