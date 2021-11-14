JOHNSON CITY - Della Louise “Lou” Williams, Johnson City was called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the age of 70. Lou was a devoted wife to her best friend, husband Harold of 34 years. She enjoyed being a rural mail carrier in Johnson City for many years , where she met many special friends. Her interests included spending time with granddaughters, Allie & Aleah, cooking, and working word search puzzles.
Despite her health issues, Lou always kept a smile on her face. Her laugh and positive outlook on life was contagious. She was so loved and will be missed by so many. She was an angel on earth, and we know she is now the most beautiful angel in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her Parents: Joel & Vivlen Aline Gross, one brother and two sisters.
In addition to her husband she was blessed with three children: Steve Tolley, Tywania Tolley and April Grindstaff Kelley and One Step-Daughter: Kathi Moody. Seven Grandchildren: Stevie, Tasha, Emma & Miranda Tolley, Ashley Moody , Allie and Aleah Grindstaff. Two Great Grandchildren: Landen & Cameron Weeks. Two Sons-In-Law: Payth Moody and Nathan Kelley, and one daughter-in-law: Pam Nelson Tolley. One Sister: Edna Whitson, Watauga and four lifelong best friends : Florine Taylor, Keri Whitson, Penny Fenner and Mary Metcalf.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021 in Roselawn Memorial Park with Pastor Ben Hurd officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Way and also the staff of Ballad Hospice, including Makayla, Candice, Robbie & Traina The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 at the funeral home prior to going to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
