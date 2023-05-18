Delbert Smith, 69, went into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after a wearying battle with cancer.

He was born September 15, 1953, to the late Ray Fletcher Smith and Emma Anderson. Alongside his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved step-father, Jim Anderson; little brother, Ricky Smith; the love of his life, Sandy Neal Smith; special niece, Lisa Dyer Hieatt, and a dear friend and uncle, Robert Lee "Pooster" Smith.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.