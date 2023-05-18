Delbert Smith, 69, went into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after a wearying battle with cancer.
He was born September 15, 1953, to the late Ray Fletcher Smith and Emma Anderson. Alongside his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved step-father, Jim Anderson; little brother, Ricky Smith; the love of his life, Sandy Neal Smith; special niece, Lisa Dyer Hieatt, and a dear friend and uncle, Robert Lee "Pooster" Smith.
Left to recall memories of his life are his children: Jason & Candice Smith (Murfreesborough), Nick & Ashley Smith (Church Hill), and Bekah & JC Hunt (Church Hill); six grandchildren whom he treasured: Ainsley Smith, Wyatt Smith, Adeline Smith, Colby Hunt, Gracie Hunt, and Waylon Hunt; a sister and brother-in-law who he adored, Barbara & Bobby Stewart (Cookeville), and his special German Shepherd companion, Stella.
Delbert was a retired truck driver who will be most remembered for how he spent the majority of his years tirelessly working to provide for his family; he was remarkably hard-working. Over the years his interests ranged from guns, gardening, and cars/trucks, to fishing, front porch swinging with countless cups of coffee, and listening to country music. Anyone who knew him will always remember him with a trucker hat and his jeans and cowboy boots. He will also be remembered for how giving and generous he was to his family, and how many times he came to the rescue of his loved ones in times of need. He was a simple, country boy with tough hands and a big heart.
Though he was raised in a devoutly Christian home, and spent his life believing in Christ, his family received the greatest gift of all toward the end of his journey: assurance of his salvation through Jesus as His Lord and Savior. He is resting in the presence of Jesus with so many he loved that left before him.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 19 at 11 A.M. at Hooper Huddleston & Horner in Baxter.
The remembrance service will follow at 12. Immediately ensuing will be the committal at Smellage Cemetery (Silver Point).