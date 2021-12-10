ERWIN - Delbert E. White, age 82, Erwin, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 9, 2021, while he was surrounded by his loving family. Delbert was an only child of the late John Thomas White and Dolly Price White. He was born in Pulaski, Virginia where he spent the first part of his life.
Delbert was a small business owner in Pulaski, and he was active in community events as well as an active member of his church. He retired for health reasons from Volvo White Trucking in Dublin, Virginia. Delbert moved to Erwin after he met and married Geri Tipton Ray on March 6, 2004. He began a new chapter of his retired life in the Erwin and Unicoi area. Delbert enjoyed spending quite time with Geri and with his extended family. He liked to watch action movies. Delbert was active in the Unicoi Freewill Baptist Church and enjoyed participating in church activities as well as community activities. He loved the natural beauty of Tennessee, and he was equally impressed by the kindness and sense of community he found here in East Tennessee. Delbert especially loved his cat, Raven.
Delbert was a proud Mason and member of the Unicoi Masonic Lodge F&AM #681 where he received his fifty-year membership pin on Thursday, December 2, 2021. He was an equally proud and active member of Jericho Shriners.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of forty-three years, Barbara Taylor White.
Delbert leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of seventeen years, Geri Tipton Ray; four children: Melynda Wassel (Richard), Winchester, VA, Major (USAret) Thomas J. White, Alexandria, VA, Jill Gutches (Michael) Suffolk, VA and Millie Rasnick, Erwin; five grandchildren: Seth Wassel (Jasmine), Morgan Faulkner, Hayley Faulkner, Maeson Rasnick and Brody Rasnick; one great grandchild, Maggie Dickert; special son-in-law, Treb Faulkner.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Adam Howard will officiate the 3:00 P.M. service. Unicoi Masonic Lodge F&AM #681 will conduct Masonic Funeral Rites.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to all who cared for Delbert during his illness, Dr. Kevin Cook and Aleshia.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Delbert to: Jericho Shrine Center, 1100 Jericho Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663 or American Heart Association, www.heart.org
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the White family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi is privileged to serve the White family. (423) 743-1380.