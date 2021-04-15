GRAY - Delano “Del” James Carroll, age 78 of Gray, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was a son of the late Sturm and Lillie Hardwick Carroll, born to them on January 20, 1943 in Appalachia, Virginia, his hometown which he loved and was so proud of.
Del was a loving man who loved God and his family. He was the former owner and operator of Antique Village in Johnson City for 15 years. He was an avid collector of vintage corvettes, was an Elvis fan and loved western movies as well as animals. He graduated from Appalachia High School in 1962 and later graduated from Hiwassee College of Madisonville, Tennessee in 1964. He later obtained his Master’s degree from East Tennessee State University. He taught marketing for 27 years at Elizabethton High School, Sullivan East High School and also in Virginia Beach. He was proud of his education and those he taught.
He is preceded in death by three brothers; JR Carroll, Andy Carroll, Warren Carroll and one sister, Georgia Rutherford.
Del is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Valerie Woods Carroll; a sister, Chris Williams; a sister-in-law, Lisa Tester; brother-in-law, Mark Tester; his Nieces and nephews; Linda Bullock (Chuck), Ann Austin (Doug), Betty Snodgrass (Bruce), Marie Vandergriff (Ed), Linda Marsh and John Rutherford (Brenda.) He is also survived by many other nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly as well as multiple dear friends and relatives left behind to cherish his memory.
Friends may call at Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City on Saturday, April 17, 2021 after 9:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. to pay their respects to Del and his memory. Due to COVID restrictions, the family will not be present. However, a register book will be provided to leave your name and memories of Del for the family, who greatly appreciates your many kindnesses evidenced in thought and in deed.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter in loving memory of Del.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Carroll Family.