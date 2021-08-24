GRAY - Debra Vanover Heatherly, age 65, of Gray, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from her residence. Debra was born in Elizabethton, Tennessee to Bessie E. Bristol Vanover, of Johnson City and the late Edward L. Vanover, of Elizabethton. In addition to her father, Debra was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Heatherly.
Debra was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, sister and friend who loved her family and the beach. She retired as a stained glass artist and had a great work ethic. Debra was known for going out of her way to make holidays special for her family and especially her grandchildren. She loved spring and in fact it was her favorite season! Debra loved white lilies as well as roses and all other flowers. She was nurturing, brave, exceptionally smart, caring and loyal, family oriented and very independent and determined – she exceled at all she was a part of. Debra was the epitome of what right looks like in all that she did. Her mantra was always doing the hard right over the easy wrong and she lived her life by this.
Those left to cherish Debra’s many wonderful memories and continue her legacy include a son, Michael Tanner and his wife Lauren of Kentucky; her mother, Bessie Bristol Vanover, of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Alex Tanner and his wife Loretta of Johnson City and Meredith Tanner of Kentucky; two brothers, Larry Vanover and David Vanover both of Johnson City; three sisters, Theresa Vanover of Maryland, Sherry Vanover and Donna Stout both of Johnson City; several nieces and nephews also survive, as well as her best friends, Yvonne Leonard of Gray and Sue Bradbury of Maryland.
Friends may visit Tetrick Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 to sign the guest register book and pay their respects.
A celebration graveside service to honor the life of Debra Vanover Heatherly will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Michael Tanner, David Vanover, Larry Vanover, Terry Vanover, Alex Tanner and Marcus Shomaker. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 12:00 PM on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in honor of Debra.
