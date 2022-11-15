GRAY - Debra R. Honeycutt was a resident of Gray, Tn. She was the daughter of the late Margaret Louise and George Ray Laws. Debbie went to meet her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Ron Honeycutt; three children, Wade Honeycutt and wife Tammy Honeycutt, Rhonda Honeycutt Gibson and husband Silas Gibson, Linda Honeycutt Gordon and husband Steve Gordon; grandchildren, Doug Honeycutt, Taylor Sahl and husband Ryan Sahl, DJ Robertson, Braydon Robertson, Keith Gordon and Emily Gordon; four step grandchildren, Meghan, Brad, Jacob and Ceara; one great grandchild, Luna Mae Sahl.
Debbie was a leader for the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachia for over 20 years where she received the Girl Scouts Thanks Badge and many other awards. She was on the board of the Washington County Friends of Library and was involved in helping in so many ways for the Honeycutt Isshinryu Karate School. She loved her friends and family unconditionally and sent many cards and words of encouragement every week. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and loved to study her bible and lessons every day and also, she taught the children’s Sunday school class.
She was retired from Johnson City Press where she started working in 1978 and spent her entire career as a graphic artist.
The family of Debbie Honeycutt will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday evening, November 17, 2022, with funeral service following at Wesley United Methodist Church (Wesley Rd, Johnson City, TN). Pastor Ginger Isom will officiate. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 AM Friday in the Evergreen Cemetery located at 1100 Seventh Street, Erwin, TN. Active pallbearers will be Doug Honeycutt, DJ Robertson, Braydon Robertson, Taylor Sahl, Steve Gordon, and Silas Gibson. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the funeral home by 9:45 AM Friday.
Thank you to all the doctors and nurses, her karate family and so many friends who kept her and the family surrounded with love and prayers.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Honeycutt family. (423) 610-7171