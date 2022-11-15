GRAY - Debra R. Honeycutt was a resident of Gray, Tn. She was the daughter of the late Margaret Louise and George Ray Laws. Debbie went to meet her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Survivors include her loving husband of 32 years, Ron Honeycutt; three children, Wade Honeycutt and wife Tammy Honeycutt, Rhonda Honeycutt Gibson and husband Silas Gibson, Linda Honeycutt Gordon and husband Steve Gordon; grandchildren, Doug Honeycutt, Taylor Sahl and husband Ryan Sahl, DJ Robertson, Braydon Robertson, Keith Gordon and Emily Gordon; four step grandchildren, Meghan, Brad, Jacob and Ceara; one great grandchild, Luna Mae Sahl.

