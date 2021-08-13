ELIZABETHTON - Debra Oaks Hicks “Debbie”, age 65, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in West Meade Place in Nashville, Tennessee following an extended illness. She was the daughter of Raymond and Ann Oaks and the late Lois Jean Morefield Oaks. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by a step sister, Teresa Renee Byrd Reeves.
Debra retired as an LPN where she worked as a home health nurse caring for terminally ill children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crafts including jewelry and crocheting.
Debra is survived by three children, David Hicks, Jr. of Elizabethton, Christopher Hicks of Johnson City and Shelby Hicks Gouge and husband Richard of Johnson City; two grandchildren, Kyler Gouge and Jocelyn Hicks; the father of her children, David Hicks Sr; two sisters, Teresa VonCannon and husband Tom of Clayton, NC and Julie Smith and husband Todd of Winston Salem, NC; four brothers, Michael Oaks and wife Kathy of Shady Valley, Randy Oaks and wife Debra of Murrell Inlet of SC, Mark Oaks and wife Gail of Elizabethton and Keith Byrd and Megan of Knoxville, TN. Many friends and neighbors also survive.
Due to the Corona Virus, there will be no formal visitation. An open visitation (no family present) will be conducted between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home for friends to sign the guest register book and pay their respects to Debra.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Debra’s family will be providing words of remembrance at the graveside service. Active pallbearers will be Debra’s brothers and brothers-in-law.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
