Debra Myers Wilson, 71, passed away peacefully at the Johnson City Medical Center on June 22, 2023. Debra was the beloved wife of Guy B. Wilson, with whom she shared 35 wonderful years of marriage.
Born on September 27, 1952 in Morristown, Tennessee, Debra was the daughter of the late Gladys (Jones) Myers. She graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1975 and was a 2001 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School Executive Management Program. Until Debra’s retirement in 2021, she worked for 35-years as a senior executive for her family’s diverse health organization reaching all areas of pharmacy. At the time of her retirement, she was the Co-Chair of Clinical Management Holdings. Debra served as past Vice President and past President of the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy. She also served on the CareSpark Board, the Dispensary of Hope of Johnson City Advisory Board, the East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Foundation, and the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce. She was a past recipient of the “Barbara McAndrew Herald Award” from the Tennessee Pharmacists Association. She was recognized by ETSU as an Honorary Alumna and was inducted into the ETSU Distinguished President’s Trust – Silver Society. Of her many accomplishments, she was particularly proud of her active role in the founding of the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at ETSU, where she served on the College’s inaugural Admissions Committee and where she was recognized as Preceptor of the Year.