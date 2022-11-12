Debra Louise Hodges, a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, left us on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at the age of 69.
Debra, or most knew her as Debbie, was born in Johnson City, TN to the late Sherman Louis Hefflen and his surviving wife, Jewell Stewart on August 20th, 1953. Debbie was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management in 1999. She used her degree to manage several community apartment complexes along with her husband, the late Lucian Clay Hodges, Jr. Debbie was a strong woman, even while fighting and beating breast cancer, she was always a caretaker for those around her.
Debbie was a devoted Christian and member of Grandview Christian Church of Johnson City. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, especially her favorite artist, Guy Penrod and the Gaither Vocal Band. Debbie also enjoyed gardening, taking pictures of birds, and watching Kentucky Wildcat basketball and Atlanta Braves baseball. Debbie’s favorite activity of all was spending time with her grandchildren. Seeing her grandchildren grow up was something she was most proud of.
Debbie is preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Clay Hodges, Jr.; her son, Lucian Clay Hodges, III; her father, Sherman Louis Hefflen; her stepfather, James Deal Stewart; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Reynolds. Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Jewell Stewart; her grandchildren, Hayley Elyce, Lucian Christopher, and Tanner Clay Hodges; sisters, Judy Reynolds and Nancy (Ronald) Pierson; stepsister, Joanne Dowling; stepbrother, James (Georgia) Stewart Jr.; sister-in-law, Marilyn Joyce Evans; special friends, Gloria “Sue” Metcalf, Heather Seay, and Christina Iles; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Debra’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, followed by a funeral at 7:00 pm. She will be laid to rest in Pineville Memorial Cemetery in Pineville, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made via the tribute fund link to help the family offset expenses.