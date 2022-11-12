Debra Louise Hodges, a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, left us on Saturday, November 5th, 2022, at the age of 69.

Debra, or most knew her as Debbie, was born in Johnson City, TN to the late Sherman Louis Hefflen and his surviving wife, Jewell Stewart on August 20th, 1953. Debbie was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, receiving a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management in 1999. She used her degree to manage several community apartment complexes along with her husband, the late Lucian Clay Hodges, Jr. Debbie was a strong woman, even while fighting and beating breast cancer, she was always a caretaker for those around her.

Trending Recipe Video