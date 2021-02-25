ERWIN - Debra Lee Harris, age 63, Erwin, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her residence. She was a life-long resident of Erwin and a daughter of the late Irene Tilson Smith.
Debra was of the Baptist Faith. She was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Larry Harris on January 10, 2017; two brothers: Johnny Driscoll and Edd Williams; two sisters: Peggy Lou Williams and Robin Roberts; maternal grandparents, Tom and Zora Tilson.
Debra leaves behind to cherish her memory,; three daughters: Melissa Harris (Neil Fuller), Cynthia Harris, Jessica Braswell (Paul); six grandchildren: Seth Harris (Jasmine), Alexis Harris (Tyler), Devin Harris (Karmann), Madison Braswell, Matthew Braswell, and Brooklynn Braswell; four great grandchildren: Rylan, Braelon, Liam, and Rowan; her step father, Charles Smith; one brother, Ernest Williams (Shelby); three sisters: Teresa McClanahan (Bill), Tammy Pardue (Phillip), Terri Huskins; several nieces and nephews also survive.
No services are planned at this time.
