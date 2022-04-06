JOHNSON CITY - Debra Jones, 68, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2022.
Debra was born in Norman, OK on October 13, 1953. She attended Palm Beach Atlantic College earning a bachelor’s degree in music education. She worked for Brightridge for 15 years. Debra was a loving wife, mother and a faithful servant of the Lord. In addition to her regular job, Debra served as music director at the many of the churches her husband pastored.
Debra was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Dr. Harold G. Jones, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Chris Jones; granddaughter, Brionna Jones; sister, Joyce Frankenfield; nieces, Susan Lynn Haislip, Ashley Ann Cassedy; 6 great-nieces and nephews.
The family will have a graveside service Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Glenwood Cemetery at 11:00am with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.