Debra Jean Owens Carson was definitely one of our region’s most excitatory and uplifting women. She never met a stranger or bumped into anyone that she wasn’t willing to help along their way. She gave her time and energy to those with a smile on her face.
Debra worked several positions in order to provide for her boys, Derrick, Jeremy, and Harold Jr. She made sure that they had more than enough. Working fulltime at Levi Straus and on her off time, she hustled as a Home Interior Representative.
She is survived by her amazingly loving spouse, Harold Carson, her two sons Derrick Carson and Jeremy Carson, her grandchildren, Myah, Kayla, Gabriel, and Gianna, her daughter-in-law Jenna Carson and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
Rest in Heaven.
The family will have a private service on Saturday August 1, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1:45pm Saturday August 1, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City. All in attendance must wear masks and practice proper social distancing at the cemetery.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City TN. 423-926-6013. www.birchettemortuary.com