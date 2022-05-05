UNICOI - Debra Haun Crowder, of Unicoi, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Ballad Health Bristol, Hospice House. Debra was a daughter of William B. and Glossie (Peterson) Haun. She was an employee of Century Link and retired after 30+ years of service. Debra loved traveling with her family and had visited all 50 states. Her greatest joy was spending time at home with her family and friends. Debra was a selfless, kind-hearted lady, who brought happiness to all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Debra Haun Crowder has left behind to cherish her memory: husband of 48 years, Hubert “Sonny” Crowder; son, Justin Crowder and wife, Katie (Williams) Crowder; sister, Lynda Dickenson, of Castlewood, VA; brother, Michael Haun and wife, Janet; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Ballad Hospice Care at Home and Ballad Hospice House Bristol for their excellent care of Debra.
Debra’s family and friends will meet at Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022 for a prayer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Debra’s name to your local animal shelter.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.