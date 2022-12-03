Debra D. McCrary Dec 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Debra D. McCrary departed this life November 30, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete.Professional service and care of Ms. Debra D. McCrary and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Debra D. Mccrary Professional Service Care Work Arrangement Entrust Cremation Service Inc. Birchette Mortuary Recommended for you ON AIR