HOUSTON, TX - Debra Anne Hathaway, of Houston, TX passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was a 1971 graduate of Elizabethton High School where she was Queen of Betsy her senior year. She was born in Newport News, VA but was raised in Elizabethton, TN. She worked as a beautician. Debra loved going to the beach, her animals and cared for many over the years. Debra will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her biological mother, Grace Ann Brumitt Hathaway in 1961.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents Richard Hathaway and Louise Hathaway, of Elizabethton; sister, Robin Hathaway and fiancé Steven Horowitz, of Culver City, CA; brother, Rick Hathaway, of Elizabethton; nieces, Emma Grace Hathaway, of Johnson City, Frances Brody and husband Arthur, of Washington State; seven grand-nieces and nephews; aunt, Bobbie Crockett and husband Jim, of Wake Forest, NC; uncle, Terry Brumitt and wife Becky, of Hampton, TN.
A service to celebrate the life of Debra Anne Hathaway will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Reverend Chris Hughes and Reverend Mark Newman officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. prior to the service.
The graveside service and committal will follow the funeral service at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City, TN. Pallbearers are Terry Brumitt, Henk Ruck, Roger White, Tim Slimp, Teddy Malone, Jim Crockett and Steven Horowitz.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Debra’s name to Elizabethton/ Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
