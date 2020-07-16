TERRE HAUTE, IN - Deborah S. Bullock, 70, of Terre Haute, IN passed away at 12:00 PM on Monday, July 13, 2020. She suffered a brief battle with cancer. She was born April 22, 1950 in Terre Haute to Eddy Niece and Lucille Niece.
She would have been part of the graduating class of 1968 of Gerstmeyer High School in Terre Haute IN. She married George T Bullock in 1971 and had two beautiful children. She was proud of the little ranch house they all lived in on Pinecrest Drive. In her career she worked as a phone clerk in sales. She also took great pride in her “short hand” classes, which she attended at ISU. She enjoyed watching nature and growing flowers and found God in those simple aspects of life. She had an affinity towards any serene setting and loved flying kites with child-like enjoyment. She loved to draw and would spend hours at the table with paper, pencil, and color media. She enjoyed her conversations and the rewarding connection she made with her favorite niece, Karla Bur after she moved to Johnson City, TN in 2008. Karla brought deserved patience and warmth into her life.
Survivors include her children, Stacey Lynn Joseph and husband Kristian, George Robbin Bullock and wife Jaime; grandchildren, Ashley Joseph, Cole Joseph, and George Owen Bullock; brothers and sisters, James George, Sandra George, Brenda Niece, and Valerie Stapleton; many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mtn. Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 E Jackson Blvd #3, Jonesborough, TN 37659 (423-547-0379) is honored to serve the Bullock family. This Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.