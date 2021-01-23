JOHNSON CITY - Deborah Lynn McKinney, 62, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center, following a lifelong battle with spina bifida.
Deborah was born in Johnson City to the late Kathleen and George Dewey McKinney.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by: one great niece, Hannah Fitzgerald.
Survivors include: three siblings, Maynard McKinney, Linda Conner and her husband Larry, and Michael McKinney and his wife Andi; six nieces and nephews, Heather Fitzgerald and her husband David, Natasha Conner, George McKinney and his wife Brittney, Joanna McKinney, Michael McKinney and Courtney McKinney; three great nephews, David, Elliot and Tanner; her beloved cat, Victor; and a special friend, Melissa.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the McKinney family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the McKinney family. (423)282-1521