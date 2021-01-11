JONESBOROUGH - Deborah Lee Garrison, age 64, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at her home.
Deborah was born on September 19, 1956 in Johnson City to the late Clarence Columbus Garrison, Jr and the late Virginia Lee Howard Garrison. She graduated from Science Hill High School in 1975. She worked for Harris Tarkett for over 30 years.
Deborah was an avid animal lover. She volunteered at Wags to Riches Thrift Store and she was an animal caretaker at the humane society.
Deborah was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and she attended services at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence “Sonny” Columbus Garrison III and David Lockett Garrison; and cousin, John Garrison.
Deborah is survived by her daughter, Christina (husband, Chad) Bentley; granddaughter, Braxton Elise Bentley; and cousins, Ben (wife, Janice) Garrison; Nancy Garrison Ogburn; and Laura Garrison; and many furry friends.
There will be no public services at this time.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Garrison family (423) 282-1521.