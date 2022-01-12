Deborah “Debbie” June Moyer was a deeply caring mother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend. She left this world unexpectedly and too soon on January 5, 2022 at the age of 69 due to complications from cardiovascular disease. She passed away in her home of over 30 years.
She was born on October 6, 1952 in Sullivan County, TN, to Bonnie Bernice Cross and Hayden Vance Aldridge, joining her big sister Barbara Louise (Aldridge) Godsey, whom she adored. Debbie graduated from Central High School in 1971 where she was involved as a cheerleader. She graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work. She also completed hours towards a Master’s degree in Social Work. While in college, Debbie was actively involved with a number of Social Work student organizations, served as the President of Phi Alpha Honor Society, and was a member of the University Center Program Committee.
Debbie dedicated 35 years to a career serving families and children. Twenty-three of those years she worked as a Family Resource Specialist at Head Start. Debbie embodied what it meant to be a successful social worker. She cared deeply for children and was dedicated to her role of providing resources, education, and support to low-income families.
In addition to her parents and sister, Debbie was preceded in death by the love of her life and fiancé, Dr. Mark James Airhart. She is survived by her children who thought the world of her and whose love for her is beyond measure, Laura Ashleigh Moyer of Knoxville, TN, and Nathan Andrew Moyer of Rapid City, SD. Mark’s children, Mary Katherine Polson and Timothy James Airhart, and their children were also very dear to her heart. She was known as the funny and loving “Aunt Debbie” to Misty Michelle Fischer and Vicki Godsey Casenburg. She is also survived by her very special brother-in-law, Mr. Paul Donald Godsey, who helped raise her with Barbara after the passing of her own father. Debbie also leaves behind many cousins, past co-workers, and close friends.
Debbie didn’t know a stranger and was quick with her wit to make you laugh. She will be remembered as a smart, strong, amazing mother, and a wonderful listener who brought comfort and wisdom to any conversation.
Per her request, she was cremated. A celebration of life has been scheduled for Friday, January 14, at 6:30pm in the East Tennessee Room at the Culp Center at ETSU. Parking is available in the campus lots along J.L. Seehorn Jr. Road.