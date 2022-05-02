JOHNSON CITY - Deborah “Debbie” Gwen Steffey Ramey, 72, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
Debbie was born on February 16, 1950, in Lebanon, VA to the late L.J. and Jewel (Hughes) Steffey. She spent the majority of her life serving the Johnson City community as a certified medical assistant. She cared deeply for the patients she served, fellow nurses, and staff she worked beside daily and the doctors she assisted. Debbie retired ten years ago.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her brother Michael Steffey, father-in-law Kenny Ramey, mother-in-law Edith Ramey, brother-in-law Tom Ramey, sister-in-law Gracie Ramey, and her step-grandson.
To cherish her memory, Debbie leaves behind her husband of forty-one years, Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Ramey, and “Casper,” her fur kid; sons: Jeff Hagan (Cindy) of Cookeville, TN, Brian Hagan (Amanda) of Lawrenceburg, TN; grandchildren: Hannah and Abby Hagan of Cookeville, and Gunner and Olivia Hagan of Lawrenceburg; step-children: Denise Ramey, Jill Ramey Newman, and Michael Ramey, all of Erwin, TN; brother Randy Steffey (Pat) of Shelby, NC; two step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.
The family of Deborah Ramey will receive friends in the Sunset Chapel at Tetrick Funeral Services Thursday, May 5, 2022, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor David Crutchfield officiating; graveside committal to be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1:00 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Ramey Family.