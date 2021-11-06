ELIZABETHTON - Deborah Church Childress, age 70, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on November 5th, 2021 at her home in Abingdon, Virginia surrounded by loved ones. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, the late Floyd R. Church and Betty Jane Scalf Church.
Debbie retired from Nuclear Fuel Services (14 years) and previously worked at Raytheon (26 years). She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and faithfully served the Lord as Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher as well as leading the puppet ministries. She also ministered sharing her musical talents in the church choir and orchestra. She enjoyed music, art, and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 39 years, Bill Childress, her dear sister and brother in love, Vicky and Tim Brummitt, her beloved children, Robert Todd Blackwell, Jason Blackwell (Kimberly), and Andrea Childress Tall (Cheick), eight adored grandchildren, Caleb Blackwell, Justin Blackwell, Caitlyn Blackwell, Emily Blackwell, Anna Blackwell, Bela Blackwell, Mimi Tall, and Sunny Tall, five beautiful great grandchildren, Ethan Blackwell, Kaylee Blackwell, Tyler Blackwell, Aiden Blackwell, and Khalie Blackwell, a special daughter in love, Melissa Blackwell, two special
granddaughters in love, Jennifer Jones and Clarisse Murphy, three special brothers and sisters in love - Johnny and Mary Childress, Jackie and Annie Childress, and Eddie Childress and Catherine Osborne, and several cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside service to honor the life of Debbie will be conducted for her family at Happy Valley Memorial Cemetery, 2708 Elizabethton Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Ron Owens and Dr. Travis Tyler officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital - PO Box 1893 Memphis, TN 38101-9950 or by visiting www.stjude.org