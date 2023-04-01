JOHNSON CITY - Deborah Ann Post Dunn, 72, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. Deborah was born April 19, 1950 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Davis Eugene & Helen Louise Park Post. She had lived in East Tennessee since 1986. She was a graduate of Hillcrest High School, Memphis and attended Memphis State University. Deborah loved to quilt, paint, work in her flower garden and crochet. She was a member of the Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Nancy Jean Post Rogers and a brother: Davis Eugene Post, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years: James R. Dunn, Two Children: James R. Dunn, Jr. & wife Andrea, Spring Hill, Tennessee and Sarah Dunn Proffitt & husband Brad, Elizabethton. Five Grandchildren: Cheyenne Rooker, Briley Wright, Andy Wright, Garrett Dunn and Eli Dunn.

