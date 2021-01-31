LIMESTONE - Deborah Ann Calvert, 66, of Limestone, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Arthur J. Howell, Sr. and Mary Lou Eckhart Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael David Walter in 2018.
Deborah was an Administrative Assistant for Northrop Grumman in Maryland for 23 years. She was a member of Gravel Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Gray, Tennessee, where she loved making the weekly floral arrangements for the service. She was a member of the Moose and VFW Clubs in Maryland. She loved dancing, traveling, making crafts, designing floral arrangements, sewing, scrapbooking, coloring and cooking.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 20 years, Edward Calvert; two sons, Charles William Walter, III, and Kevin Lee Walter and wife Kelly; one step son, Christopher Scott Calvert; three grandchildren, Calen, Chase and Natalie Walter; one brother, Arthur J. Howell, Jr.; adopted mother, Shelby Greene; and adopted sister, Jane Snyder and husband Chris.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor David Montgomery officiating. Those unable to attend may view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/
Committal Service and Interment will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park, in Elkridge, Maryland.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Church family, staff of Avalon Hospice, and Tennessee family friends for all the love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Calvert family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Deborah Ann Calvert and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.