UNICOI - Debby (Trivett) Preston, age 68, of Unicoi, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home. A native of Kingsport, Debby is a daughter of the late Stanley C. and Mary Lou (Routh) Trivett. She was an ETSU alumnus, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. Debby carried a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Communication and won the 1976 Bicentennial Youth Debate. She was a local television star, and worked for WKPT Radio and TV. Debby worked for Eselor Corporation, located in Paris, France, including Playboy and Christian Dior, and for Cartier Eye Ware as a Fashion Consultant and Sales Rep for 25 years. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her family.
Debby (Trivett) Preston has left behind to cherish her memory: Husband: Richard G. Preston, of Erwin; Son: Chad Preston, of the home; Sister: Jane Trivett-Presley and spouse, Chrisal, of Abingdon, VA.
The family will host a visitation period at Debby’s home, 623 Sciota Road, Unicoi TN 37692, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 5:00pm.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that anyone attending the visitation wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Debby (Trivett) Preston through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.