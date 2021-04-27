JOHNSON CITY - Debbie Hatley Phillips, 57, Johnson City went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 23, 2021 at her residence with her family at her side. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late James and Nelma Teague Woods. Debbie had worked for the Department of Children’s Services for thirty years before retirement. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Johnson City. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Woods.
Survivors include her daughter, Nikki Hatley and her husband, James Holtsclaw of Johnson City; her son, Mitch Hatley and his wife, Kayla of Gray; three sisters, Patsy Puglisi and husband, Steve of Mississippi, Nancy Blair and husband, Tommy of Bluff City and Marie Moore and husband, Richard of Unicoi; a brother, Sam Woods and wife, Becky of Johnson City; grandchildren, Jake Murphy, Lani Hatley and Austin Hatley; also several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Debbie will be conducted at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Jim Chatman officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245