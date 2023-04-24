PINEY FLATS - Debbie Ann Street Whicker, 61, of Piney Flats went home on April 21, 2023 to be with her Lord after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She fought hard and left this world at home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Jack Street and Shirley Loveless Street. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chad Hicks.
Debbie was a selfless, loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who never met a stranger. She loved her family and held the time she spent with her girls dearly. She had an amazing sense of humor, and it was felt by those around her. Debbie was a kind and brave soul who made everyone feel like they always had someone in their corner! She loved to travel and go on adventures (“5 girls on a road trip”); trips to the beach being on the top of her list. She was a soup and canning guru, loved fishing and camping, and had a passion for classic cars.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Nikki Skinner and partner Terry Palmer; Granddaughters, Kearianna Skinner, Maddison Skinner, and Brylee Skinner; Siblings, Cynthia Clevenger and husband David, Kenny Street, Sharon Street and husband Buddy, Rodney Street, Ricky Street, and Esther Reed and partner John Holtsclaw; nieces and nephews, Steve and Amy Clevenger, Misty Clevenger, William Street, Robert Street, Kelsey Reed, Leeland Pritchard, Ryland Pritchard, Isaac Clevenger, Selene and Esmae Ellison, as well as many other friends and family members.
The family would like to thank Lillian Sizemore and Andy Skinner -they are family and were always helpful and there when anything was needed. Also special thanks to Tiyana Beachum (who will also be officiating services) Gary, Pam, Mary, Ben, and Teddy Hicks for all their loving care during Debbie’s life and illness.
A service to honor Debbie’s life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday April 30th at Tetrick Funeral home Chapel of Peace in Elizabethton, TN. The family will receive friends from 1-3 prior to the service. The family will be attending the graveside service privately.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Whicker family.