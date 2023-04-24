PINEY FLATS - Debbie Ann Street Whicker, 61, of Piney Flats went home on April 21, 2023 to be with her Lord after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She fought hard and left this world at home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Jack Street and Shirley Loveless Street. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chad Hicks.

Debbie was a selfless, loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who never met a stranger. She loved her family and held the time she spent with her girls dearly. She had an amazing sense of humor, and it was felt by those around her. Debbie was a kind and brave soul who made everyone feel like they always had someone in their corner! She loved to travel and go on adventures (“5 girls on a road trip”); trips to the beach being on the top of her list. She was a soup and canning guru, loved fishing and camping, and had a passion for classic cars.

