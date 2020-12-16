HAMPTON - Deba Jean Harmon, age 68, of Hampton, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. A native of Elizabethton, Jean is a daughter of the late Herbert and Birdie “Mother” Buchanan. She was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church. After retiring from her business career, she became a Teacher’s Aid. Jean was a dedicated mother and wife, she was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ”. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her son-in-law: Don Minor
Deba Jean Harmon leaves behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 51 years: Vaughn Harmon; Daughters: Mary Harmon, Debra Harmon and husband, Larry Wiss Jennifer Sheely and husband, Chris;Son: Trae Vaughn Harmon; Grandchildren: Christopher Hale, Zakkary Hale, Austin Porter,Donald Minor, Trey Minor, Aiden Sheely; Great-grandchildren: Haaken Hale, Kora Hale, Rowan Hale,
Wynri Hale; Brother: Ed Buchanan.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Deba Jean Harmon in funeral service to be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 20, 2020 in the Chapel of Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Brian Campbell will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 1:00 PM and will continue until service time on Sunday, December 20, 2020 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. The family will attend a private committal service in Evergreen Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Unicoi County’s mask mandate, we respectfully request that anyone attending services wear a mask or face covering at all times and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net <http://www.valleyfuneralhome.net> or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Deba Jean Harmon through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.