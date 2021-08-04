JOHNSON CITY - Deanna Mauldin, 81, of Johnson City, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021. Deanna was a native of Texas and made Johnson City her home since 1965.
She taught mathematics in the Johnson City Schools for twenty-two years. Her devotion to students ranged from providing in-home instruction to students with special needs to teaching classes of junior high and high school students. She received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching and the Tandy Scholar, Champion of the Classroom.
Deanna got her Bachelor of Art in Education with a Mathematics Specialty from the University of Kentucky. She earned her Master of Arts in English from East Tennessee State University while raising three children and teaching full-time.
Deanna received much pleasure from family -- making Christmases the most special thing ever, giving generously of herself, and visiting her grandchildren as much as she possibly could. She enjoyed camping and hiking in her younger days. She always had room on the back porch of her cabin for family and friends to pull up a rocking chair and enjoy a cup of tea or glass or wine and the mountain views. In retirement, she enjoyed travel and time with her loved ones. One of her gifts was being able to receive joy in simple everyday things such as birds at the feeder, a good frappuccino, and flowers from the garden.
Deanna was an accomplished pianist. Her lifelong love of music included playing the church organ as a teenager, instilling a love of music in her children, and being an ardent supporter of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra.
A wide range of people knew her not only from her teaching, but also from her working as a girl scout troop leader, volunteering at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, and hosting hikes and lasagna dinners for calculus students.
She was a true and generous friend.
She will be sorely missed by her husband of sixty-one years, Guy Mauldin; her daughters, Melanie Mauldin Raanes and Rebecca Mauldin; son Craig Mauldin; and her grandchildren Catherine Raanes and Steven Raanes. Other beloved family members include her sister-in-law, Ruth Couch; niece Melissa Broadwater and family; nephew Bob Couch and his wife Karen.
The family of Deanna Mauldin will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday, August 6, 2021, at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Mauldin family. (423) 610-7171