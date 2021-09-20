ELIZABETHTON - Deanna Canter Whitaker 49, Elizabethton, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, September 18, 2021. Deanna was a native of Elizabethton where she raised her family and was a teachers aid and substitute. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was also a Press Carrier for 26 years. Deanna loved to read, color, was a Unaka Ranger Football Fan and an UT Vol Fan. She was a member of Moores Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father: Bobby Canter of Elizabethton, a sister: Sue Canter Tipton and brother-in-law: James Tipton of Erwin.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years: Stacy Whitaker, A Daughter: Sylvia Gilbert and husband Jacob Gilbert, A Son: Dustin Whitaker, Her Mother: Esther Louise Canter, Brother: Berley Canter and Sister: Jessica Price. Two Granddaughters: Shayla Carrier and Braylee Carrier. Several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service for Deanna will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Willie Campbell officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carter County Constables, Members of the Carter County School Board and Bus Drivers and the staff and faculty of Unaka High School. The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice Care and Ballad Health Cancer Care and a special “Thank You” to friends Keith Lockhart, Jr., Kim Birchfield and Crystal Malone. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Whitaker family