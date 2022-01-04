ANTIOCH, TN - Deann Raymond Wheelock, age 60, of Antioch, TN, died December 26, 2021. Deann was born in Hastings, MI and was the daughter of the late, Gordon Dean Raymond and Kay Ellen Raymond. She was a registered nurse with St. Thomas West in Interventional Radiology. Deann was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and being with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by brother, Scott Raymond and nephew, Jacob Raymond.
She is survived by: Children –Owen Wheelock and Kayln Wheelock; Sister – Dawn (Kris) Weterrings; Sister-in-law – Kim Raymond; Niece and nephews – Bren Weterrings, Max Weterrings and Adam Raymond.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wheelock children.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com