BUTLER - Our beloved mother, Deana Shoun, Butler, passed away at the age of 70 following a hard fight with an extended illness at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Eureka Snyder Grindstaff. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Shoun.
Deana had many passions in life. She loved her family and friends dearly. She loved to garden, travel, cook, shop, sew, go antiquing, and craft. She loved all children and was involved in raising many other children in the community besides her own. Her grandchildren were her world. She was fiercely strong, a warrior, and a protector.
She enjoyed spending time outdoors and she loved all animals, especially her dogs, Booger and Chewy. She mostly enjoyed her time spent as a youth minister. She had a special place in her heart for children and wanted to make sure that the children in the community were taken care of.
She spent her life working in her family business, raising children, and giving her time to others. She was one of the most selfless people in the world. She loved to give and see others enjoy things in life. She always made sure that everyone around her was taken care of and never expected anything in return. She was a fighter who wasn't afraid of anything. She is now reunited with our dad in heaven. She waited patiently until God took her home to her great mansion with him to suffer no more. Life will never be the same without her. There will never be another “Mum”.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Jill (Bryan) Hughes, John (Amanda) Shoun, Katie (John) Harrell, and Kelly Shoun. Grandchildren: Conor, Carson, Chamis, Landry, Laynee and Larry. Best friends Eddie and Pat Clawson. Adopted family: Rico, Hortencia, Marcos, Maria Buenfil, also survived by many family and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the family is having a graveside service that will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 08, 2020 at the Butler Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Wood, officiating. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery at 2:50 p.m. Active pallbearers will be Tom Kyte, Rico Buenfil, Conor Burleson, Rick Robinette, Charlie Grindstaff, William Shoun, Heath “Goat” Bailey. Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Clawson, Bill Shoun, Jerry Matherly, other close friends, and employees of Shoun Lumber. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff on 2400 of Johnson City Medical Center and special nurse Brooke. A special thank you to Dr. Farrow and Dr. Ebeo. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Shoun family.