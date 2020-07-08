Dean Rambo

Dean grew up farming and playing ball. He was a well known baseball pitcher and his younger brother Bill would catch for him. A lifelong Methodist, he met his future wife, the former Janie Chase, in Methodist Youth Fellowship. In their 60 years of marriage, Dean and Jane raised tobacco, operated a chicken farm and dairy and always managed a herd of beef cattle. Dean was known for his tales and quick wit. He enjoyed making friends and family laugh.
He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed NASCAR, following the Yankees, Celtics, Redskins and the Tennessee Volunteers. Also enjoyed his hobbies, fishing, golf and spending time with friends at the Greenwood Ruritan.
Dean had many talents ranging from painting landscape scenes, making furniture for family and could fix most of his farming equipment himself. Dean was known by neighbors for his generosity with time helping on their farms, removing snow from their driveways, or loaning his farming equipment. By example, he taught his children to work hard and to be honest, put others first.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Ann Rambo.
Those left to cherish his memory, his wife of sixty years, Jane Rambo; daughter Melissa and her husband Bryan Taylor; son Michael Rambo and his wife Temple; son John Rambo and his wife Siena; grandson, Matthew Taylor; granddaughter, Morgan King and her husband Otha; grandson, Garrett Rambo; granddaughter, Madison Rambo; grandson, Luke Rambo; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Gail Rambo; sister, Carolyn Watson-Stanchan, and brother-in-law, Dick Stanchan; many cousins; and several nieces and nephews.
The family plans to hold a celebration of life on the family farm, 108 Buncombe Hill Road, Jonesborough on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. Please dress casually and bring your own lawn chair.
Memorials may be made in the form of contributions to: Eden United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1620 Mill Springs Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659.
