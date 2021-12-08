On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 our precious son, Dean Jarrett Guy went home to be with the Lord at the age of 15. Dean was born in Elizabethton, the second and last-born son of Jack and Samantha (Braswell) Guy. There, in Heaven to meet this precious boy were his Pa Wes and his Mammie Willis Guy; his maternal great grandparents, Robert Blunt Clawson and Ethel Clawson; his maternal grandfather, Julian Braswell; his paternal great grandparents, Troy and Margie (Marvie) Guy; and his beautiful aunt, Cathy “Cat” Guy.
Dean was a kind, generous and beautiful soul, although he was quiet, he was also eager to help anyone that needed a laugh, a hug or a smile- he was there. He loved his family and cherished his time with them, there will be a void within us all because he was so loved by his family. Dean loved playing with his dog, “Rusty” and taking care of the other animals, both adopted and strays that he found, he wanted to show them the love they needed to be happy. Most of all, Dean loved his Mom and giving her hugs, he loved his Dad and spending time with him outside just tinkering around. His sisters and his brother were very special to him and he loved them and their time together. Dean was an exceptional young man and achieved a lot in his life both academically because he was so intelligent and at home where he loved to be of help. He will be missed greatly, our loss is Heaven’s gain.
Dean’s memories live on in his Mom and Dad, Jack and Samantha Guy; his brothers and sisters, Jill (Evan) Plummer, Jack Austin Guy (Savannah), Maggie (Zack) Buckles; his step sister, April Presnell and his step brother, Jacob Guy; his maternal grandparents, Sue (Carroll) Fletcher; his niece, Raelynn Buckles and a soon to be niece on the way. Several aunts and uncles that loved Dean tremendously also survive.
Dean’s family will hold a service to celebrate his life on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Greg Thompson, Pastor Keith Brown and Preacher Justin Deaton officiating. Music will be provided by April Guy.
The family would like to invite everyone to visit and share memories from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
Dean will be laid to rest beside his grandparents in the Flat Springs Cemetery following the service on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Dennis Guy, Jimmy Guy, David Guy, Evan Plummer, Josh Guy, Zack Buckles and Justin Guy. Jamie Main will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the family of Dean. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.