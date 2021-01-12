JOHNSON CITY - Deacon Charles “Buzzy” Love, Jr., age 71, of Johnson City (TN) was born on June 2, 1949 to the late Charles William Love, Sr. and Barbara Love-Watterson. Deacon Love departed peacefully into eternal life on January 8, 2021 at the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home (TN).
Deacon Love was a faithful and devoted member of Grace Temple Church Eternal Life Center for many years. He served as head of the Transportation Ministry, a member and previous officer of the Men’s Ministry, and a part of the Security Team. He served in the US Army and worked over 25 years for CSX Transportation, Inc. as a Conductor.
Deacon Love was well known in the Carver Community for numerous years of service with hosting the Buzzy Love Basketball School Camp each summer for the youth and sponsoring local adult and youth teams to play in local tournaments and surrounding states. In his spare time, he loved to play basketball and teach anyone that was willing to learn all aspects of the game with also sharing his wisdom of life and inspiring everyone he came in contact with.
In addition to his parents Deacon Love was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Wilma Kay Love, his maternal grandparents John and Willie Beatrice Young, stepfather Richard Watterson, sibling Marcinia Love-Smith, uncles John Henry Clinton Love, Jr. and William Harold Young, and aunts Hazel Copney and Emma Montgomery.
Those left to cherish his memory include daughters Daniele Martin (Isaac), Jonesborough and Sharon Lyon (Bart), Johnson City, sons Charles Love, III (Belinda), Knoxville, Brian Love (Tiffany), Johnson City, along with his siblings, Lynn Thomas Love, Kirtland (NM), Richard Keith Love (Mary), Grove City (OH), Steven Douglas Love, Robert Clinton Love (Linda), and Elizabeth Murphy (James), all of Johnson City. His brothers-in-law Clyde Russel Fields (Danita), Baltimore (MD), Freddie Fields (Jackie), Murfreesboro, Joey “Buck” Adams (Marga), Robert McKinney (Pam ‘decreased’ ), Kenneth Bonner (Debora ‘decreased’ ), and Billy Spurgeon (Janice ‘decreased’), all of Johnson City, sisters-in-law, Carrie Bell Johnson, Renee Robinson (Fred), both of Johnson City, and Jessica Bradley, Jackson. A special sister Sandra (Mark) Scott, Johnson City, and bonus son Deon Love, Bristol. Thirteen grandchildren Tara, Nolan, Charles IV (Autumn), Gabrielle, Jason, Ian, Ievan, Bowden, Briley, Alyssa, Pyrnzess, Kamiyah, and Gabrion, one great-grandson Charles V, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Deacon Love a pioneer of the community will truly be missed by his family, friends, and the young and elders of the community.
The family will have a private service on Friday, January 15, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm at the VA Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
