ELIZABETHTON - Dayton Ray Stout, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Dayton was born in Elizabethton, a son of Rosa (Williams) Stout and the late Fred C. Stout. In addition to his father, Dayton was also preceded in death by two brothers, McKinley “Mack Foister Stout and Darrell Stout; one half-brother, Fred Stout, Jr.; and one half-sister, Lela Stout Hart.
Dayton was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and was a United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam. He retired from the United States Postal Service. He received many awards and received much recognition while in service in Vietnam.
Dayton had a wonderful sense of humor and loved motorcycle racing. He was known as a dare devil and loved all people and had compassion for everyone. In his spare time, Dayton enjoyed working on cars, running, reading books and collecting rocks.
Those left to remember and cherish his memory include two children: Amy Stout Arccado and husband Glen and Derek Ray Stout (Lori McKinley Stout); his grandchildren, Isaiah Andrew Stout and Elise Valerie Arccado; his brothers and sisters, Ron Stout, Shelby Mottern and Charlotte Caudill. Several nieces and nephews along with other family members also survive.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton.
A graveside service to honor the life of Dayton Ray Stout will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Dayton’s son, Derek, will provide a eulogy for his Dad. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Stout, Sonnie Mottern, Daniel Stout, Gary Hart and Shane Mann. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM on Monday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in honor of Dayton to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301 or by visiting www.dav.org.
