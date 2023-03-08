ELIZABETHTON - Dayton Ray Stout, age 71, of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Dayton was born in Elizabethton, a son of Rosa (Williams) Stout and the late Fred C. Stout. In addition to his father, Dayton was also preceded in death by two brothers, McKinley “Mack Foister Stout and Darrell Stout; one half-brother, Fred Stout, Jr.; and one half-sister, Lela Stout Hart.

Dayton was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and was a United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam. He retired from the United States Postal Service. He received many awards and received much recognition while in service in Vietnam.

