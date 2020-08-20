JOHNSON CITY - Daylene Kathryn Campbell Cagle Keller, age 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Cornerstone Village in Johnson City. Born on May 31, 1933 in Hampton, Tennessee, she was one of eight children born to the late Omar Chester and Lola Ledford Campbell Timbs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles James Cagle, Jr., second husband, Martin Keller; brother, Tom Campbell; and sister, Beulah (Cookie) Crowe and infant sister, Helen Mae Campbell.
Those left to cherish her memory include five children, Kathy (Mike) Jones, Debbie Bowman, Hannah Jenkins and Freeda Bradley, all of Johnson City, TN and Charlie (Penny) Cagle, of Blountville, TN; two brothers, Howard (Patsy) Campbell, of Elizabethon, TN and Kenneth McGhee, of Owosso, MI; and four sisters, Georgia Duffield, of St. Johns, MI, Mary Alice Chambers, of Fort Wayne, IN, Virginia (Lee) Price, of Elizabethton, TN, and Edna (Frankie) Yates, of Erwin, TN; nine grandchildren, Kerry Jones and Magen Jones, of Atlanta, GA, Jennifer Thomas, Kela Miller, Leea Parks, John Cagle, Rachel Bradley, Aspen Cagle, all of Johnson City, TN and Landon Cagle, of Blountville, TN. Several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also remain to carry on her legacy.
Daylene was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, friend and neighbor. She was a seamstress. She also enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and won numerous ribbons at the Appalachian Fair. She looked forward to her family trips to Hilton Head Island. Daylene was a former member of Union Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was a current member of Heritage Baptist Church where she loved being a greeter.
At Daylene’s wish, only a graveside service will be held. Her service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Elizabethton with Dr. Reggie Weems, officiating. Music will be provided by Brenda Stevens Davis. Active pallbearers will be John Cagle, Landon Cagle, Mike Jones, Mack Chambers, Sandy Duffield, Wende Vsetula and Andrew Lipscomb. Those wishing to attend the service are requested to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 2:15 PM on Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers it was Daylene’s request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, address: P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 phone: 1-800-227-2345 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, address: 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281 phone: (800) 533-CURE (2873).
The family would like to thank Cornerstone Village staff for their loving care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the graveside service are required to wear a mask and/or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
