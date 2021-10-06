SNELLVILLE, GA - Dawes D. Eggers of Snellville, GA passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2021, at the age of 96. He was born March 13, 1925 in Watauga County, TN. He loved the Lord, his church, family, and golf. He served four years in the U.S. Navy and retired from CSX Railroad in 1985. He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine V. Eggers and daughters, Sharon Guzy and Kathy Brackett.
He is survived by daughter, Rebecca Hurdle, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 2pm at Washington County Memory Gardens in Johnson City, TN. Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA is in charge of arrangements.