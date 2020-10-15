David William “Buddy” Greer, age 60 went to his heavenly home while surrounded by loved ones after a long 13 year courageous battle with cancer. He was born on August 16, 1960 in Hammond, Indiana, he resided his entire adult life in Jonesborough, Tenn.
Before his illness kept him home, he was a mechanic that could listen to a sound and know exactly what the problem was. A mechanic that was given only girls and tried to make sure they knew how to fix things themselves. Along with being a talented mechanic, he could also build anything. He worked for several construction companies during his adult career. A porch was being built onto the back of his home and he taught 2 preteen girls how to mix and pour concrete and cut and nail boards. A memory they have never forgotten.
David never went anywhere that he didn’t know someone. Always willing to help a friend or family member in need.
His life and memory will live on in the hearts of the loved ones he left behind.
David was preceded in death by his parents: Dave William Greer, and Charlotte Murray Greer, a brother: Charlie Greer, Son-In-Law; Jason Fleming, Parents-in-law: Virl and Etta Mae Ingram. Nephews: Keith Dugger and Kenneth Bailey.
Those left to cherish their memories are his loving wife of 35 years: Donna Ingram Greer of the home. Daughters: Kimberly Greer Fleming and Fiance Cody Dickens of Blountville and Evelyn Greer of the home. Sister: Cindie Colyer and husband Bobby of Greeneville. Brother: Aaron Greer of Chuckey. Grandchildren that loved their Papaw so very much: Emma, Jacob, Will and Jack Fleming. Special Niece: Rita Dugger Laymon of Sevierville. Brothers and Sissters-In-Law: Billy, Estill and Jerry Ingram, Clara Ingram Craft, Susan Ingram Graves and kathy Birchfield Greer. A slew of aunts and uncles that loved him as their own and even more cousins that were like brothers and sisters and so many nieces and nephews that he loved like his own children.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Karl Gasser officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. David’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for final expenses. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their love and kindness to David during his last days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www,memorialfcelizabethton.com.
