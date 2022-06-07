ELIZABETHTON - David Whaley, age 56, of Elizabethton passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Montgomery, AL to the late David H. Whaley and Linda Hammons. David was a LPN and in his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, hiking and drag racing. David was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Luella Adams and brother, William Whaley.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 7 years, Jessie Whaley; three children, Jessie Kristen Whaley and fiancé, Justin Moore, Chase Alexander Stearns and Jaxon Kale Stearns, all of the home and brother, Shane Terrell ( Mindy) and daughter, Piper, of Jonesborough.
A service to celebrate the life of David Whaley will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Pastor Bryan Smith officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM prior to the service on Saturday.
The disposition will be held at a later date.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Whaley family. Office: 423-543-5544