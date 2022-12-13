JONESBOROUGH - David Wayne Trivett, 67, of Jonesborough passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday evening, December 6th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley C. (Chad) and Mary Louise Trivett, Kingsport. Maternal grandparents Clifford R.(Boney) and Leona Routh, Kingsport. Paternal grandparents Arley and Evelyn Trivett, Johnson City.

David is survived by his best friend and wife of 44 years, Nancy Huffine. He adored his only daughter Leslie MacLucas, her husband John, and as he called her “his amazing granddaughter” Isla Caroline. He loved being called “Baba.” He loved his sister Jane Trivett-Presley and wife Christal, Abingdon. Special brother-in-law and sister-in law Dennis and Katie Huffine, Jonesborough.

Trending Recipe Video