BLACKSBURG, SC -- David Tolley, 80, of 126 South Burnt Chimney Road, passed away Friday, April 29th, 2022, at his residence.
Born in Relief, NC, he was the widower of Delores Tolley and the son of the late Fred Tolley and Hassie Horton Tolley. Mr. Tolley previously worked as a supervisor in the mining industry. He enjoyed working in his yard, reading, and watching racing shows.
Mr. Tolley is survived by two sons, Darrell Tolley and Jeff Tolley; two daughters, Tresa Tolley and Patty Settle; one brother, George Tolley of Mountain City, TN; one sister, Linda Light of Johnson City, TN; one grandchild, Aaron Hess (Jian) of Glen Burnie, MD; numerous nieces and nephews, and his dog, Tucker, whom he loved dearly!
In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael Tolley, AZ (Bud) Tolley, Dorothy Musick, Mildred Whitson, and Jean Little.
No services are planned at the present time.
The family will be at their respective residences.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Tolley family.