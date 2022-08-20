David was born on January 28, 2000 in Baton Rouge, LA and raised in Johnson City, TN. He passed away at the age of 22 on August 18, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
After graduating from Science Hill High School in 2018, David was accepted and attended Vanderbilt University. Some of David’s most cherished times were spent in Nashville: learning about law, political science, and the workings of government and society as well as going on weekend outings and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed extreme adventures and was never one to sit on the sidelines. He was also well-read and hardly ever at a loss for words. David graduated in Political Science this past May from Vanderbilt and had recently started a new career in Charlotte, N.C. If you knew David, you knew he was highly intelligent, loved learning new things and had a witty, charming personality. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, I.J. Sherman. David will be greatly missed by all who knew him including his loving parents; Robert and Beth Thomas, sisters, Megan (fiancée Andrew Neighbor), and Morgan Thomas, his grandparents, Gerald and Sandy Thomas and Lady Pat Sherman and his loyal dog “Roux.” His numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins from Johnson City, Atlanta, Boulder, and Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please make a donation to suicide awareness or any LGBTQ+ organization of your choice. Please hug your family and friends a little tighter tonight and continue to cherish your memories of David with one another.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 6 – 8 PM at Tetrick Funeral Services.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Thomas Family.