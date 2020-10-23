SULPHUR SPRINGS - David Sherfey Deakins, 70, of the Sulphur Springs Community, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. David was born to the late Argil and Doris (Hardin) Deakins.
David was a member of Sulphur Springs Untied Methodist Church. He was a retired dairy and tobacco farmer and partner of Highland Farm and Deakins Brothers Milk Hauling. David never met a stranger and could tell a story like no one else. He was an antiques collector and loved cooking Sunday dinners for his family. David truly leaves behind the legacy of a man who loved everyone he meet and he loved to see people laugh.
In addition to his parents David is preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Arcidiacono; and brother, Richard Deakins.
Survivors include his brother, Argil “Bovie” Deakins III (Becky Campbell); sister, Judy Jones; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
For those who would like to pay their respects and register their presents David will lie in state in The Sunset Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City on Sunday October 25, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm. The Deakins family will honor David’s life with a Graveside Service on Monday October 26, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Cemetery beginning at 11:00am with Rev. Dr. David Tully officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The Deakins family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Home Health, Dr. Rachel Monderer, and David’s caretakers, his loving brother Bovie Deakins and nieces Teri Pierce, Cristy Brittin, and Heather Osborne.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Deakins family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples St. Johnson City, TN 37604 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 610-7171