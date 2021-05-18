David Ronald Corzine, 73, entered the presence of Jesus on May 15, 2021 surrounded by his family at his home in Kingsport. Ronnie was born in Johnson City, TN. His love of music served him well all of his life. In high school he played in the Science Hill band and served as Drum Major. He also played with several area bands before finding his “niche” with C. Vaughn Leslie and The Sleepless Knights. After he joined the Navy in 1967 his musical abilities also enabled him to be assigned with the Navy Band in Corpus Christi, Texas and in Seattle, Washington. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Ronnie completed both his B.S. and Master’s Degree in English at ETSU. In the mid 70’s and early 80’s he taught English and assisted with several productions in the Drama Department at Science Hill High School where he was known by his students as “Mr. C”. His work with the youth continued when he became a Juvenile Probation Officer for the State of Tennessee working both in Blountville and Kingsport.
During these years he and his family found their “home church” at Abundant Living Christian Fellowship in Kingsport. Once again his excellence in music enabled him to serve on the Praise and Worship team for several joyous years. Ronnie also served as a teacher for both the Men’s Prayer Breakfast and for a Neighborhood Bible Fellowship.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Ruth Grimes and his step-daughter, Thomas M. Grimes.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Becky of 53 years; his devoted daughter, Heidi. They cared for his every need around the clock since his discharge from Holton Valley Hospital in July 2017. He is also survived by his brother, Michael Grimes of Nashville; two sisters, Susan Grimes of Nashville and Lisa Warde of Atlanta; also several distinguished cousins.
Listen closely and you may hear his anointed music floating down from the portals of the Heavenly throne room as he serenades Jesus, the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
A private burial is being planned at Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. This obituary was lovingly written by his wife.
