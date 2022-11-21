JOHNSON CITY - David Riley Frazier passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after an illness of only three months.
He was born in Johnson City, TN on November 5,1947. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1965 and later from ETSU with a degree in business administration. He enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam and in Germany with the Army Security Agency. after his service,
David went to work with the VA system in Johnson city, Memphis, Durham, Columbia, Cleveland and Philadelphia
David was raised in the Baptist faith and lived his faith in Christ every day by helping others who needed a friend.
Mr. Frazier was Commander of the Jonesborough post of the American Legion, an active member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was Master Mason, had been a CASA advocate for children, and a hospital volunteer at the cancer center.
David was open to any adventure and his life saw him becoming a woodworker, fisherman, golfer, off grid camper, and a pretty-fair cook. He became a Scottish Lord and an ordained minister of the Universal Life Church to officiate at the wedding of his nephew, a drummer and a Master Winemaker.
David had a sharp wit, kind heart, and loved his family. He was greatly loved and respected.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Idell Frazier, wife Paula Edgeworth Frazier, stepson Michael Browne, and son-in-law JW Baynard.
He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia Freedle Frazier, daughter Shannon Brooke Frazier, mother-in-law Pauline Radar, sister-in-law Susan Kehs, Marcia Dosser, brother-in-law Dan Edgeworth, James Edgeworth, nephews John Daily, Jordan Wilson(Jessica), Sam Kehs (Mollie) Max Dissed (Brenna), Jared Edgeworth ( Amber) and nieces Madison Dosser, Brittany Gray (Darrin) and Drew Wilson.
The family of David Riley Frazier will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 followed by a funeral service in the Dogwood Chapel under the direction of Pastor Grant Rockley on Wednesday, November 23 at the Morris Baker Funeral Home. Military honors will be given at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haven of Mercy Rescue Mission, 123 W. Millard Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.