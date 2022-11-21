JOHNSON CITY - David Riley Frazier passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center after an illness of only three months.

He was born in Johnson City, TN on November 5,1947. He graduated from Science Hill High School in 1965 and later from ETSU with a degree in business administration. He enlisted in the Army and served in Vietnam and in Germany with the Army Security Agency. after his service,

