ELIZABETHTON - David Rick McKinney “Doc”, age 69, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. Rick was born on March 30, 1953 in Elkhart, Indiana to the late David Alden McKinney and Margie Ann (Treadway) McKinney. In addition to his parents, Rick was also preceded in death by two brothers, D.R. McKinney and Dale McKinney; two grandchildren, Austin Godfrey and Madison Godfrey; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jo and Gene Smith.
Rick had been employed as a pipefitter and was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church. Rick loved life and living it to it’s fullest! He especially loved the lake, fishing, all types of music and actually played the guitar very well. He loved John Wayne films and westerns. Rick was very outgoing and never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Rick’s memory include his loving and devoted wife, Janie (Smith) McKinney of the home; two daughters, Leslie (Jonathan) Godfrey and Hollie Jo (John) Bulla; his sister, Debbie McKinney (Keith) Berry; and a brother-in-law, David Smith. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and many friends also survive.
A service to honor and celebrate Rick’s life will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Reverend Carroll Melton officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Active pallbearers will be John Bulla, Jonathan Godfrey, Keith Rauston, Chris Lipford, Mike Lipford, Tony Brandt, Chip Montgomery, Butch Lipford and Tim Buchanan. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Melton, Keith Berry, David Smith, Lee Gouge and his friends of Fish Springs Marina- D. Dock Misfits. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section) at 12:50 PM on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the American Heart Association, 3101 Browns Mill Road, #6 PMB 321, Johnson City, TN 37604 in honor of Rick.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center for the exceptional care and compassion shown to Rick and the family during his illness.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of David Rick McKinney “Doc”.